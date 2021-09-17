                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Scott Edwards

Scott Edwards
NationalityNetherlands
Role
Born
Age
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs155
High Score56
Average22.14
Strike Rate77.11
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s11
Matches33
Innings26
Not Out8
Runs402
High Score42
Average22.33
Strike Rate137.20
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s39
Matches34
Innings27
Not Out9
Runs403
High Score42
Average22.38
Strike Rate137.07
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s39
Matches19
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs319
High Score56
Average21.26
Strike Rate71.68
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s27
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate83.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
