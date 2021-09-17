Scott Edwards
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|155
|High Score
|56
|Average
|22.14
|Strike Rate
|77.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|402
|High Score
|42
|Average
|22.33
|Strike Rate
|137.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|39
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|403
|High Score
|42
|Average
|22.38
|Strike Rate
|137.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|39
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|319
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.26
|Strike Rate
|71.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|27
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|83.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0