Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs37
High Score0
Average37.00
Strike Rate24.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs61
High Score0
Average30.50
Strike Rate39.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs26
High Score22
Average26.00
Strike Rate29.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches2
Innings0
overs4
Runs0
wickets1
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/26
Average
econ9.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average4.00
econ
Strike Rate200.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs50
Runs265
wickets3
bestinning1/86
bestmatch2/173
Average88.33
econ5.30
Strike Rate100.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
