Jarrod Freeman
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|37
|High Score
|0
|Average
|37.00
|Strike Rate
|24.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|0
|Average
|30.50
|Strike Rate
|39.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|22
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|29.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/26
|Average
|econ
|9.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|4.00
|econ
|Strike Rate
|200.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|50
|Runs
|265
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/86
|bestmatch
|2/173
|Average
|88.33
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|100.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0