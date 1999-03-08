Nathan McSweeney
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 5 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|11
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|73.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|126
|High Score
|35
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|24.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|overs
|17
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/37
|bestmatch
|2/37
|Average
|21.00
|econ
|2.47
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0