Nathan McSweeney

NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 5 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs11
High Score11
Average11.00
Strike Rate73.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs126
High Score35
Average14.00
Strike Rate24.32
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings2
overs17
Runs42
wickets2
bestinning2/37
bestmatch2/37
Average21.00
econ2.47
Strike Rate51.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
