                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Aminul Islam

Aminul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs176
High Score0
Average17.60
Strike Rate13.80
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs532
High Score0
Average24.18
Strike Rate18.80
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches22
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs228
High Score0
Average57.00
Strike Rate64.50
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s26
Matches7
Innings4
overs
Runs22
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average22.00
econ
Strike Rate122.22
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings12
overs
Runs74
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average14.80
econ
Strike Rate107.24
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings21
overs17
Runs532
wickets1
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average28.00
econ5.76
Strike Rate66.58
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.