Aminul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|176
|High Score
|0
|Average
|17.60
|Strike Rate
|13.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|532
|High Score
|0
|Average
|24.18
|Strike Rate
|18.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|228
|High Score
|0
|Average
|57.00
|Strike Rate
|64.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|26
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|overs
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|Strike Rate
|122.22
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|12
|overs
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|14.80
|econ
|Strike Rate
|107.24
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|overs
|17
|Runs
|532
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|28.00
|econ
|5.76
|Strike Rate
|66.58
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0