Azmatullah Omarzai Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 11 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|24
|62
|45
|5
|Innings
|8
|14
|40
|33
|6
|Not Out
|2
|3
|14
|10
|3
|Runs
|137
|185
|588
|853
|149
|High Score
|56
|33
|62
|79
|40
|Average
|22.83
|16.81
|22.61
|37.08
|49.66
|Strike Rate
|77.40
|112.12
|129.51
|106.75
|56.87
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|6S
|4
|8
|29
|39
|3
|4S
|13
|13
|41
|59
|21
|Matches
|13
|24
|62
|45
|5
|Innings
|12
|22
|59
|44
|7
|overs
|67
|52.3
|189.3
|265.3
|100
|Runs
|342
|455
|1471
|1390
|327
|wickets
|6
|11
|59
|35
|16
|bestinning
|1/17
|3/22
|3/16
|3/36
|4/73
|bestmatch
|1/17
|3/22
|3/16
|3/36
|8/155
|Average
|57.00
|41.36
|24.93
|39.71
|20.43
|econ
|5.10
|8.66
|7.76
|5.23
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|67.0
|28.6
|19.2
|45.5
|37.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0