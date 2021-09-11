
Azmatullah Omarzai Career, Records, Biography & More

Azmatullah Omarzai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 11 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches132462455
Innings81440336
Not Out2314103
Runs137185588853149
High Score5633627940
Average22.8316.8122.6137.0849.66
Strike Rate77.40112.12129.51106.7556.87
100S00000
50S10150
6S4829393
4S1313415921
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 132462455
Innings 122259447
overs 6752.3189.3265.3100
Runs 34245514711390327
wickets 611593516
bestinning 1/173/223/163/364/73
bestmatch 1/173/223/163/368/155
Average 57.0041.3624.9339.7120.43
econ 5.108.667.765.233.27
Strike Rate 67.028.619.245.537.5
4W 00002
5W 00000
10w 00000
