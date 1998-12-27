Ali Zaryab
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|109
|High Score
|68
|Average
|27.25
|Strike Rate
|71.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|338
|High Score
|112
|Average
|28.16
|Strike Rate
|33.83
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|30
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0