Ali Zaryab

Ali Zaryab
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs109
High Score68
Average27.25
Strike Rate71.24
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s5
Matches8
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs338
High Score112
Average28.16
Strike Rate33.83
100s1
50s0
6s1
4s30
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
