Ammad Alam

Ammad Alam
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs135
High Score55
Average33.75
Strike Rate82.82
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s18
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs61
High Score56
Average20.33
Strike Rate61.61
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s11
Matches4
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
