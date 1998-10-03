Ammad Alam
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|135
|High Score
|55
|Average
|33.75
|Strike Rate
|82.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|18
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|56
|Average
|20.33
|Strike Rate
|61.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|11
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0