Arshad Iqbal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|4
|Average
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|27.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|30.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|16.00
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|24.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|overs
|98.2
|Runs
|752
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|7.64
|Strike Rate
|18.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|58.4
|Runs
|419
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|Average
|38.09
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|32.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|30.3
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/60
|bestmatch
|5/106
|Average
|21.20
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0