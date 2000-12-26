                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Arshad Iqbal

Arshad Iqbal
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches28
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score2
Average0.66
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs9
High Score4
Average4.50
Strike Rate27.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score4
Average3.50
Strike Rate30.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs16
wickets1
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average16.00
econ4.00
Strike Rate24.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings28
overs98.2
Runs752
wickets32
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average23.50
econ7.64
Strike Rate18.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs58.4
Runs419
wickets11
bestinning2/12
bestmatch2/12
Average38.09
econ7.14
Strike Rate32.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs30.3
Runs106
wickets5
bestinning3/60
bestmatch5/106
Average21.20
econ3.47
Strike Rate36.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
