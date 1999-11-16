Saad Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|46.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|242
|High Score
|112
|Average
|34.57
|Strike Rate
|51.70
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|37
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|9.00
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|6.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|5
|overs
|16
|Runs
|58
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|14.50
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0