Saad Khan

Saad Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs6
High Score6
Average6.00
Strike Rate46.15
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs242
High Score112
Average34.57
Strike Rate51.70
100s1
50s1
6s1
4s37
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets1
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average9.00
econ9.00
Strike Rate6.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings5
overs16
Runs58
wickets4
bestinning2/7
bestmatch3/20
Average14.50
econ3.62
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
