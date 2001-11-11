Aryan Juyal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|67
|High Score
|23
|Average
|16.75
|Strike Rate
|124.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|532
|High Score
|120
|Average
|29.55
|Strike Rate
|74.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|4
|4s
|49
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0