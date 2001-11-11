                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age20 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches7
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs67
High Score23
Average16.75
Strike Rate124.07
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs532
High Score120
Average29.55
Strike Rate74.09
100s1
50s3
6s4
4s49
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
