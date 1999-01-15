Manjot Kalra
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 7 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|13
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|92.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|19
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|76.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0