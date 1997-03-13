Shams Mulani
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|73
|Average
|15.16
|Strike Rate
|121.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|263
|High Score
|46
|Average
|29.22
|Strike Rate
|82.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|17
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|34
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|48.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|85
|Runs
|589
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|24.54
|econ
|6.92
|Strike Rate
|21.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|264.4
|Runs
|1262
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|4/62
|bestmatch
|4/62
|Average
|26.85
|econ
|4.76
|Strike Rate
|33.70
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|39
|Runs
|164
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/47
|bestmatch
|2/87
|Average
|82.00
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|117.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0