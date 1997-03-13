                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches25
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs91
High Score73
Average15.16
Strike Rate121.33
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s10
Matches30
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs263
High Score46
Average29.22
Strike Rate82.96
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s17
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs42
High Score34
Average21.00
Strike Rate48.83
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches25
Innings24
overs85
Runs589
wickets24
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average24.54
econ6.92
Strike Rate21.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs264.4
Runs1262
wickets47
bestinning4/62
bestmatch4/62
Average26.85
econ4.76
Strike Rate33.70
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs39
Runs164
wickets2
bestinning2/47
bestmatch2/87
Average82.00
econ4.20
Strike Rate117.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
