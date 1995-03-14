                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Abhijeet Tomar

Abhijeet Tomar
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs65
High Score28
Average13.00
Strike Rate73.03
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs389
High Score104
Average48.62
Strike Rate71.24
100s1
50s2
6s8
4s38
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
