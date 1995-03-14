Abhijeet Tomar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|28
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|73.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|389
|High Score
|104
|Average
|48.62
|Strike Rate
|71.24
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|38
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0