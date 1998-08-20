                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs5
High Score5
Average
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs21
High Score7
Average3.50
Strike Rate58.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches15
Innings5
Not Out5
Runs27
High Score25
Average
Strike Rate117.39
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches8
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs73
High Score28
Average18.25
Strike Rate29.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches1
Innings1
overs8
Runs34
wickets2
bestinning2/34
bestmatch2/34
Average17.00
econ4.25
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs3.4
Runs34
wickets1
bestinning1/34
bestmatch1/34
Average34.00
econ9.27
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings37
overs139.2
Runs1054
wickets51
bestinning5/11
bestmatch5/11
Average20.66
econ7.56
Strike Rate16.3
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs131.1
Runs696
wickets25
bestinning5/62
bestmatch5/62
Average27.84
econ5.30
Strike Rate31.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches8
Innings14
overs243.2
Runs818
wickets29
bestinning6/63
bestmatch7/125
Average28.20
econ3.36
Strike Rate50.3
4W0
5W2
10W0
