Chetan Sakariya
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|7
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|58.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|25
|Average
|Strike Rate
|117.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|28
|Average
|18.25
|Strike Rate
|29.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|8
|Runs
|34
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|2/34
|Average
|17.00
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3.4
|Runs
|34
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/34
|bestmatch
|1/34
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|9.27
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|37
|overs
|139.2
|Runs
|1054
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|5/11
|bestmatch
|5/11
|Average
|20.66
|econ
|7.56
|Strike Rate
|16.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|131.1
|Runs
|696
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|5/62
|bestmatch
|5/62
|Average
|27.84
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|overs
|243.2
|Runs
|818
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|6/63
|bestmatch
|7/125
|Average
|28.20
|econ
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|50.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0