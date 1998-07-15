Mohsin Khan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|19
|Average
|6.11
|Strike Rate
|114.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|76
|High Score
|34
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|124.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|5
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|8
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|61.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|overs
|92
|Runs
|656
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/35
|bestmatch
|3/35
|Average
|19.87
|econ
|7.13
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|overs
|155.5
|Runs
|804
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|30.92
|econ
|5.15
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|25
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/42
|bestmatch
|2/68
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|75.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0