Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches27
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs55
High Score19
Average6.11
Strike Rate114.58
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches17
Innings11
Not Out3
Runs76
High Score34
Average9.50
Strike Rate124.59
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s5
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score8
Average8.00
Strike Rate61.53
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches27
Innings27
overs92
Runs656
wickets33
bestinning3/35
bestmatch3/35
Average19.87
econ7.13
Strike Rate16.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings17
overs155.5
Runs804
wickets26
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average30.92
econ5.15
Strike Rate35.9
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs25
Runs68
wickets2
bestinning2/42
bestmatch2/68
Average34.00
econ2.72
Strike Rate75.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
