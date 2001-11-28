Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 8 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|456
|High Score
|127
|Average
|41.45
|Strike Rate
|87.86
|100s
|3
|50s
|0
|6s
|21
|4s
|35
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|568
|High Score
|87
|Average
|25.81
|Strike Rate
|132.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|35
|4s
|42
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1654
|High Score
|99
|Average
|23.97
|Strike Rate
|149.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|113
|4s
|130
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1260
|High Score
|128
|Average
|39.37
|Strike Rate
|95.89
|100s
|5
|50s
|3
|6s
|54
|4s
|111
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|941
|High Score
|153
|Average
|49.52
|Strike Rate
|72.38
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|32
|4s
|109
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0