Simon Atai

Simon Atai
NationalityPapua New Guinea
Role
Born
Age22 years, 11 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score24
Average24.00
Strike Rate42.10
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs28
High Score28
Average28.00
Strike Rate107.69
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs28
High Score28
Average28.00
Strike Rate107.69
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs35
High Score24
Average35.00
Strike Rate52.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings2
overs4
Runs31
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.75
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings2
overs4
Runs31
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.75
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
