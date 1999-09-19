Simon Atai
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 11 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|24
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|42.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|28
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|107.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|28
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|107.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|24
|Average
|35.00
|Strike Rate
|52.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0