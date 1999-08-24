                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Graham Kennedy

NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches20
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs287
High Score0
Average19.13
Strike Rate16.40
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s12
Matches20
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs564
High Score0
Average40.28
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s26
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs69
High Score63
Average13.80
Strike Rate34.84
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s7
Matches20
Innings14
overs29
Runs148
wickets8
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average14.80
econ6.72
Strike Rate100.68
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings18
overs109.4
Runs308
wickets14
bestinning3/48
bestmatch3/48
Average20.53
econ4.74
Strike Rate72.13
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings5
overs50
Runs133
wickets8
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/52
Average16.62
econ2.66
Strike Rate37.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
