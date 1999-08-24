Graham Kennedy
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|287
|High Score
|0
|Average
|19.13
|Strike Rate
|16.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|12
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|564
|High Score
|0
|Average
|40.28
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|26
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|69
|High Score
|63
|Average
|13.80
|Strike Rate
|34.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|14
|overs
|29
|Runs
|148
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|14.80
|econ
|6.72
|Strike Rate
|100.68
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|18
|overs
|109.4
|Runs
|308
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/48
|bestmatch
|3/48
|Average
|20.53
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|72.13
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|overs
|50
|Runs
|133
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/52
|Average
|16.62
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|37.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0