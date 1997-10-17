                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Arzan Nagwaswalla

Arzan Nagwaswalla
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs455
High Score0
Average16.25
Strike Rate14.1
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs849
High Score0
Average21.76
Strike Rate24.9
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs21
High Score15
Average3.00
Strike Rate32.81
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches20
Innings7
overs16.5
Runs26
wickets9
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average8.66
econ5.16
Strike Rate104.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings8
overs23
Runs42
wickets3
bestinning2/34
bestmatch2/34
Average10.50
econ6.04
Strike Rate84.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings13
overs192.3
Runs644
wickets21
bestinning5/78
bestmatch5/90
Average30.66
econ3.34
Strike Rate55.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
