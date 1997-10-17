Arzan Nagwaswalla
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|455
|High Score
|0
|Average
|16.25
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|849
|High Score
|0
|Average
|21.76
|Strike Rate
|24.9
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|15
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|32.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|7
|overs
|16.5
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|8.66
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|104.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|8
|overs
|23
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|2/34
|Average
|10.50
|econ
|6.04
|Strike Rate
|84.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|13
|overs
|192.3
|Runs
|644
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|5/78
|bestmatch
|5/90
|Average
|30.66
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|55.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0