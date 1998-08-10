Azam Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|5
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|825
|High Score
|88
|Average
|22.29
|Strike Rate
|152.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|48
|4s
|76
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|239
|High Score
|69
|Average
|29.87
|Strike Rate
|121.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|22
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0