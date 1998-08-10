                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Azam Khan

Azam Khan
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age24 years, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score5
Average6.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches44
Innings42
Not Out5
Runs825
High Score88
Average22.29
Strike Rate152.49
100s0
50s4
6s48
4s76
Matches15
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs239
High Score69
Average29.87
Strike Rate121.93
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s22
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

