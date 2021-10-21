                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jay Odedra

Jay Odedra
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score6
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score6
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs53
High Score26
Average10.60
Strike Rate63.85
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches3
Innings3
overs23
Runs101
wickets5
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average20.20
econ4.39
Strike Rate27.60
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7
Runs74
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.57
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7
Runs74
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.57
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs71.4
Runs368
wickets10
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average36.79
econ5.13
Strike Rate43.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
