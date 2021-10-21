Jay Odedra
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|26
|Average
|10.60
|Strike Rate
|63.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|23
|Runs
|101
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|20.20
|econ
|4.39
|Strike Rate
|27.60
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.57
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.57
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|71.4
|Runs
|368
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|36.79
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|43.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0