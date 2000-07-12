Jamie Smith
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 1 month12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|393
|High Score
|60
|Average
|30.23
|Strike Rate
|116.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|5
|4s
|35
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|425
|High Score
|85
|Average
|42.50
|Strike Rate
|82.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|13
|4s
|40
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1653
|High Score
|234
|Average
|41.32
|Strike Rate
|50.62
|100s
|5
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|226
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0