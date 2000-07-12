                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age22 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches25
Innings19
Not Out6
Runs393
High Score60
Average30.23
Strike Rate116.61
100s0
50s3
6s5
4s35
Matches15
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs425
High Score85
Average42.50
Strike Rate82.36
100s0
50s3
6s13
4s40
Matches29
Innings45
Not Out5
Runs1653
High Score234
Average41.32
Strike Rate50.62
100s5
50s4
6s14
4s226
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
