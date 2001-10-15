Sai Sudharsan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|327
|High Score
|65
|Average
|36.33
|Strike Rate
|122.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|33
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|24
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|4.00
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0