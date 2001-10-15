                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age20 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs327
High Score65
Average36.33
Strike Rate122.93
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s33
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs54
High Score24
Average18.00
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings1
overs1
Runs4
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average4.00
econ4.00
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
