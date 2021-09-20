Suraj Kumar
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|310
|High Score
|62
|Average
|28.18
|Strike Rate
|77.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|19
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|42
|Average
|13.12
|Strike Rate
|111.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|9
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|42
|Average
|13.12
|Strike Rate
|111.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|9
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|506
|High Score
|70
|Average
|29.76
|Strike Rate
|78.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|18
|4s
|33
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0