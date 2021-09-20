                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Suraj Kumar

NationalityOman
Role
Born
Age33 years, 8 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches17
Innings14
Not Out3
Runs310
High Score62
Average28.18
Strike Rate77.30
100s0
50s2
6s10
4s19
Matches16
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs105
High Score42
Average13.12
Strike Rate111.70
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s9
Matches16
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs105
High Score42
Average13.12
Strike Rate111.70
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s9
Matches25
Innings21
Not Out4
Runs506
High Score70
Average29.76
Strike Rate78.44
100s0
50s5
6s18
4s33
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
