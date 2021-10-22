                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Aryaman Sunil

Aryaman Sunil
NationalitySingapore
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age22 years, 3 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs143
High Score36
Average15.88
Strike Rate136.19
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s7
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs143
High Score36
Average15.88
Strike Rate136.19
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s7
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs63
High Score51
Average15.75
Strike Rate87.50
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s6
Matches13
Innings13
overs40
Runs347
wickets13
bestinning3/33
bestmatch3/33
Average26.69
econ8.67
Strike Rate18.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs40
Runs347
wickets13
bestinning3/33
bestmatch3/33
Average26.69
econ8.67
Strike Rate18.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs35.1
Runs187
wickets14
bestinning6/46
bestmatch6/46
Average13.35
econ5.31
Strike Rate15.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.