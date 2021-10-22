Aryaman Sunil
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|143
|High Score
|36
|Average
|15.88
|Strike Rate
|136.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|7
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|51
|Average
|15.75
|Strike Rate
|87.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|40
|Runs
|347
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/33
|bestmatch
|3/33
|Average
|26.69
|econ
|8.67
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|35.1
|Runs
|187
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|6/46
|bestmatch
|6/46
|Average
|13.35
|econ
|5.31
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0