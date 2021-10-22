Anantha Krishna
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|3
|Average
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|23.1
|Runs
|194
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|4/28
|Average
|16.16
|econ
|8.37
|Strike Rate
|11.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|47
|Runs
|163
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/41
|bestmatch
|3/41
|Average
|23.28
|econ
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|40.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0