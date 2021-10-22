                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Anantha Krishna

Anantha Krishna
NationalitySingapore
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs5
High Score4
Average2.50
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs5
High Score4
Average2.50
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score3
Average2.50
Strike Rate62.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings7
overs23.1
Runs194
wickets12
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average16.16
econ8.37
Strike Rate11.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs23.1
Runs194
wickets12
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average16.16
econ8.37
Strike Rate11.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs47
Runs163
wickets7
bestinning3/41
bestmatch3/41
Average23.28
econ3.46
Strike Rate40.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
