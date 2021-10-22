Manpreet Singh
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|312
|High Score
|42
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|116.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|21
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|56
|High Score
|40
|Average
|11.20
|Strike Rate
|62.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0