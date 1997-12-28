Ihsanullah Janat
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|110
|High Score
|65
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|307
|High Score
|57
|Average
|21.92
|Strike Rate
|69.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|38
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|574
|High Score
|54
|Average
|23.91
|Strike Rate
|123.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|26
|4s
|49
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|998
|High Score
|80
|Average
|28.51
|Strike Rate
|72.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|18
|4s
|107
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0