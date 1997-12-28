                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ihsanullah Janat

Ihsanullah Janat
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs110
High Score65
Average22.00
Strike Rate43.47
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s13
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs307
High Score57
Average21.92
Strike Rate69.77
100s0
50s3
6s6
4s38
Matches27
Innings26
Not Out2
Runs574
High Score54
Average23.91
Strike Rate123.44
100s0
50s1
6s26
4s49
Matches40
Innings39
Not Out4
Runs998
High Score80
Average28.51
Strike Rate72.74
100s0
50s10
6s18
4s107
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.