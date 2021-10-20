Athar Ali Khan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|60 years, 6 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|532
|High Score
|82
|Average
|29.55
|Strike Rate
|56.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|708
|High Score
|82
|Average
|25.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|48
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|15
|overs
|70
|Runs
|365
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|60.83
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|70.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|110
|Runs
|541
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|60.11
|econ
|4.91
|Strike Rate
|73.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|43
|Runs
|109
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/38
|bestmatch
|Average
|109.00
|econ
|2.53
|Strike Rate
|258.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0