Athar Ali Khan

Athar Ali Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age60 years, 6 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out1
Runs532
High Score82
Average29.55
Strike Rate56.29
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings29
Not Out1
Runs708
High Score82
Average25.28
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs48
High Score23
Average8.00
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings15
overs70
Runs365
wickets6
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average60.83
econ5.21
Strike Rate70.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs110
Runs541
wickets9
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average60.11
econ4.91
Strike Rate73.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs43
Runs109
wickets1
bestinning1/38
bestmatch
Average109.00
econ2.53
Strike Rate258.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
