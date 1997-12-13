Yash Dayal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|4
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|6
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|157
|High Score
|41
|Average
|17.44
|Strike Rate
|67.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|26
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|71
|Runs
|564
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|7.94
|Strike Rate
|17.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|overs
|119
|Runs
|535
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|23.26
|econ
|4.49
|Strike Rate
|31.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|26
|overs
|473.4
|Runs
|1452
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|5/48
|bestmatch
|9/121
|Average
|29.04
|econ
|3.06
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0