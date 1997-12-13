                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches22
Innings6
Not Out4
Runs10
High Score4
Average5.00
Strike Rate71.42
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches14
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs18
High Score6
Average9.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches14
Innings15
Not Out6
Runs157
High Score41
Average17.44
Strike Rate67.96
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s26
Matches22
Innings22
overs71
Runs564
wickets24
bestinning3/40
bestmatch3/40
Average23.50
econ7.94
Strike Rate17.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings13
overs119
Runs535
wickets23
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average23.26
econ4.49
Strike Rate31.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches14
Innings26
overs473.4
Runs1452
wickets50
bestinning5/48
bestmatch9/121
Average29.04
econ3.06
Strike Rate56.8
4W5
5W1
10W0
