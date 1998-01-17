                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches20
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score1
Average2.00
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches23
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs55
High Score25
Average11.00
Strike Rate52.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches11
Innings14
Not Out3
Runs89
High Score23
Average8.09
Strike Rate33.71
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s11
Matches20
Innings20
overs65.3
Runs488
wickets24
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average20.33
econ7.45
Strike Rate16.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings23
overs168.2
Runs891
wickets23
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average38.73
econ5.29
Strike Rate43.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings19
overs310
Runs1089
wickets37
bestinning5/75
bestmatch7/103
Average29.43
econ3.51
Strike Rate50.2
4W5
5W1
10W0
