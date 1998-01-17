Simarjeet Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|1
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|25
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|52.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|89
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.09
|Strike Rate
|33.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|65.3
|Runs
|488
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|20.33
|econ
|7.45
|Strike Rate
|16.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|overs
|168.2
|Runs
|891
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|38.73
|econ
|5.29
|Strike Rate
|43.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|19
|overs
|310
|Runs
|1089
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|5/75
|bestmatch
|7/103
|Average
|29.43
|econ
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|50.2
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0