Rasikh Salam
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 4 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|7
|Average
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|76.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|40
|Average
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|91.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|4
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|26.4
|Runs
|239
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|3/38
|bestmatch
|3/38
|Average
|59.75
|econ
|8.96
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|17.4
|Runs
|99
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/45
|bestmatch
|2/45
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|41
|Runs
|144
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/47
|bestmatch
|4/97
|Average
|20.57
|econ
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|35.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0