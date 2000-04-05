                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rasikh Salam

Rasikh Salam
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 4 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches8
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score7
Average6.33
Strike Rate76.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches2
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs45
High Score40
Average22.50
Strike Rate91.83
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s4
Matches8
Innings8
overs26.4
Runs239
wickets4
bestinning3/38
bestmatch3/38
Average59.75
econ8.96
Strike Rate40.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs17.4
Runs99
wickets3
bestinning2/45
bestmatch2/45
Average33.00
econ5.60
Strike Rate35.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs41
Runs144
wickets7
bestinning3/47
bestmatch4/97
Average20.57
econ3.51
Strike Rate35.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
