Akbar Ali
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 10 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|337
|High Score
|45
|Average
|21.06
|Strike Rate
|126.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|16
|4s
|20
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|326
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.73
|Strike Rate
|79.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|26
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0