Akbar Ali

NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age20 years, 10 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches29
Innings21
Not Out5
Runs337
High Score45
Average21.06
Strike Rate126.69
100s0
50s0
6s16
4s20
Matches18
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs326
High Score56
Average21.73
Strike Rate79.51
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s26
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
