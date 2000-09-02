Shamim Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 11 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|72
|High Score
|31
|Average
|14.40
|Strike Rate
|144.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|9
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|508
|High Score
|52
|Average
|19.53
|Strike Rate
|145.97
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|29
|4s
|35
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|504
|High Score
|71
|Average
|33.60
|Strike Rate
|73.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|13
|4s
|38
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|27.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|14
|overs
|27.2
|Runs
|179
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|22.37
|econ
|6.54
|Strike Rate
|20.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|overs
|114
|Runs
|469
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|2/28
|Average
|42.63
|econ
|4.11
|Strike Rate
|62.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0