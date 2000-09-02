                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shamim Hossain

Shamim Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 11 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches7
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs72
High Score31
Average14.40
Strike Rate144.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s9
Matches37
Innings32
Not Out6
Runs508
High Score52
Average19.53
Strike Rate145.97
100s0
50s1
6s29
4s35
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out3
Runs504
High Score71
Average33.60
Strike Rate73.36
100s0
50s4
6s13
4s38
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score2
Average1.50
Strike Rate27.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings2
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings14
overs27.2
Runs179
wickets8
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average22.37
econ6.54
Strike Rate20.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings18
overs114
Runs469
wickets11
bestinning2/28
bestmatch2/28
Average42.63
econ4.11
Strike Rate62.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
