Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|641
|High Score
|68
|Average
|22.10
|Strike Rate
|130.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|23
|4s
|77
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1115
|High Score
|203
|Average
|48.47
|Strike Rate
|83.27
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|29
|4s
|112
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|20
|High Score
|20
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|47.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|3
|overs
|2.1
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.84
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|11
|overs
|44.3
|Runs
|232
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|33.14
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|38.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0