Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age20 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches30
Innings29
Not Out0
Runs641
High Score68
Average22.10
Strike Rate130.81
100s0
50s3
6s23
4s77
Matches26
Innings26
Not Out3
Runs1115
High Score203
Average48.47
Strike Rate83.27
100s3
50s5
6s29
4s112
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs20
High Score20
Average20.00
Strike Rate47.61
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches30
Innings3
overs2.1
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.84
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings11
overs44.3
Runs232
wickets7
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average33.14
econ5.21
Strike Rate38.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
