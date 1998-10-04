Darshan Nalkande
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|21
|Average
|7.30
|Strike Rate
|85.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|3
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|197
|High Score
|53
|Average
|21.88
|Strike Rate
|111.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|12
|4s
|10
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|66
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|80.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|9
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|80.5
|Runs
|608
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|5/9
|bestmatch
|5/9
|Average
|13.51
|econ
|7.52
|Strike Rate
|10.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|overs
|137
|Runs
|777
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|27.75
|econ
|5.67
|Strike Rate
|29.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|overs
|39
|Runs
|201
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/62
|bestmatch
|1/66
|Average
|201.00
|econ
|5.15
|Strike Rate
|234.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0