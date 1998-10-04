                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Darshan Nalkande

Darshan Nalkande
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches24
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs73
High Score21
Average7.30
Strike Rate85.88
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s3
Matches17
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs197
High Score53
Average21.88
Strike Rate111.29
100s0
50s1
6s12
4s10
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs74
High Score66
Average18.50
Strike Rate80.43
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s9
Matches24
Innings24
overs80.5
Runs608
wickets45
bestinning5/9
bestmatch5/9
Average13.51
econ7.52
Strike Rate10.7
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches17
Innings17
overs137
Runs777
wickets28
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average27.75
econ5.67
Strike Rate29.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings4
overs39
Runs201
wickets1
bestinning1/62
bestmatch1/66
Average201.00
econ5.15
Strike Rate234.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
