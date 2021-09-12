Nasir Jamal
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|76
|High Score
|55
|Average
|38.00
|Strike Rate
|51.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|352
|High Score
|53
|Average
|27.07
|Strike Rate
|65.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|25
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|420
|High Score
|83
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|111.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|31
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1339
|High Score
|106
|Average
|32.65
|Strike Rate
|76.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|12
|4s
|110
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|539
|High Score
|120
|Average
|38.50
|Strike Rate
|61.04
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|74
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|10
|overs
|38.1
|Runs
|152
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|50.66
|econ
|3.98
|Strike Rate
|76.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|8
|overs
|15
|Runs
|87
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0