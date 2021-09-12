                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nasir Jamal

Nasir Jamal
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 8 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs76
High Score55
Average38.00
Strike Rate51.70
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s5
Matches16
Innings14
Not Out1
Runs352
High Score53
Average27.07
Strike Rate65.54
100s0
50s3
6s1
4s25
Matches28
Innings23
Not Out3
Runs420
High Score83
Average21.00
Strike Rate111.11
100s0
50s1
6s9
4s31
Matches51
Innings46
Not Out5
Runs1339
High Score106
Average32.65
Strike Rate76.55
100s2
50s9
6s12
4s110
Matches11
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs539
High Score120
Average38.50
Strike Rate61.04
100s1
50s2
6s5
4s74
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings10
overs38.1
Runs152
wickets3
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average50.66
econ3.98
Strike Rate76.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings8
overs15
Runs87
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.80
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
