Shafiqul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|145.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|8
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|83.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|13
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|38.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|overs
|56.5
|Runs
|420
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|18.26
|econ
|7.39
|Strike Rate
|14.80
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|overs
|43.3
|Runs
|211
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/32
|Average
|30.14
|econ
|4.85
|Strike Rate
|37.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|77
|Runs
|253
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/65
|Average
|31.62
|econ
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|57.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0