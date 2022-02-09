                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shafiqul Islam

Shafiqul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Matches19
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs16
High Score6
Average4.00
Strike Rate145.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches8
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs10
High Score8
Average10.00
Strike Rate83.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs13
High Score13
Average13.00
Strike Rate38.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches19
Innings18
overs56.5
Runs420
wickets23
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average18.26
econ7.39
Strike Rate14.80
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings7
overs43.3
Runs211
wickets7
bestinning2/32
bestmatch2/32
Average30.14
econ4.85
Strike Rate37.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings6
overs77
Runs253
wickets8
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/65
Average31.62
econ3.28
Strike Rate57.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.