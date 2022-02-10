                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sumon Khan

Sumon Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs668
High Score0
Average23.85
Strike Rate17.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs974
High Score0
Average24.97
Strike Rate28.30
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s1
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average3.00
Strike Rate23.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches23
Innings17
overs6
Runs120
wickets3
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average15.00
econ7.83
Strike Rate112.14
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings12
overs83
Runs99
wickets14
bestinning4/41
bestmatch4/41
Average11.00
econ5.13
Strike Rate90.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs22.3
Runs60
wickets3
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/60
Average20.00
econ2.66
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

