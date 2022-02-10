Sumon Khan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|668
|High Score
|0
|Average
|23.85
|Strike Rate
|17.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|974
|High Score
|0
|Average
|24.97
|Strike Rate
|28.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|1
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|23.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|17
|overs
|6
|Runs
|120
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|15.00
|econ
|7.83
|Strike Rate
|112.14
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|12
|overs
|83
|Runs
|99
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/41
|bestmatch
|4/41
|Average
|11.00
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|90.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|22.3
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/60
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0