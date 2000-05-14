                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ruyel Miah

Ruyel Miah
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 3 months, 10 days
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs231
High Score0
Average23.10
Strike Rate17.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs106
High Score0
Average35.33
Strike Rate48.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings1
overs3
Runs0
wickets1
bestinning1/24
bestmatch1/24
Average0.00
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings1
overs24
Runs0
wickets3
bestinning2/32
bestmatch2/32
Average0.00
econ4.41
Strike Rate0.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
