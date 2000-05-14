Ruyel Miah
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 3 months, 10 days
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|231
|High Score
|0
|Average
|23.10
|Strike Rate
|17.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|106
|High Score
|0
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|48.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/24
|bestmatch
|1/24
|Average
|0.00
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|24
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/32
|Average
|0.00
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0