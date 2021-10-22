Avi Dixit
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 3 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|12
|Average
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|34
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|32.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0