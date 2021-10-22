                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Avi Dixit

Avi Dixit
NationalitySingapore
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 3 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs12
High Score12
Average
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs12
High Score12
Average
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs38
High Score34
Average19.00
Strike Rate32.47
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ15.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs1
Runs15
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ15.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
