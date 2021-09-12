                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Shafiqullah

Shafiqullah
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age33 years, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches24
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs430
High Score56
Average22.63
Strike Rate105.39
100s0
50s2
6s24
4s27
Matches46
Innings42
Not Out12
Runs494
High Score51
Average16.46
Strike Rate145.29
100s0
50s1
6s31
4s35
Matches79
Innings69
Not Out15
Runs801
High Score60
Average14.83
Strike Rate142.02
100s0
50s2
6s49
4s59
Matches55
Innings51
Not Out6
Runs1071
High Score77
Average23.80
Strike Rate114.79
100s0
50s7
6s64
4s69
Matches8
Innings14
Not Out2
Runs595
High Score200
Average49.58
Strike Rate132.22
100s1
50s3
6s38
4s53
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings6
overs13
Runs70
wickets2
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average35.00
econ5.38
Strike Rate39.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings9
overs41.3
Runs167
wickets2
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/22
Average83.50
econ4.02
Strike Rate124.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
