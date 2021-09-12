Shafiqullah
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|430
|High Score
|56
|Average
|22.63
|Strike Rate
|105.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|24
|4s
|27
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|494
|High Score
|51
|Average
|16.46
|Strike Rate
|145.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|31
|4s
|35
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|801
|High Score
|60
|Average
|14.83
|Strike Rate
|142.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|49
|4s
|59
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1071
|High Score
|77
|Average
|23.80
|Strike Rate
|114.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|64
|4s
|69
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|595
|High Score
|200
|Average
|49.58
|Strike Rate
|132.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|38
|4s
|53
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13
|Runs
|70
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|35.00
|econ
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|39.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|9
|overs
|41.3
|Runs
|167
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|83.50
|econ
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|124.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0