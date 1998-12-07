Wasim Ali
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0