Wasim Ali

Wasim Ali
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
overs8
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs8
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
