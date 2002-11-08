Tilak Varma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 9 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|502
|High Score
|75
|Average
|31.37
|Strike Rate
|146.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|24
|4s
|37
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|784
|High Score
|156
|Average
|52.26
|Strike Rate
|96.43
|100s
|3
|50s
|3
|6s
|30
|4s
|58
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|255
|High Score
|90
|Average
|31.87
|Strike Rate
|56.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|4
|4s
|30
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|4
|overs
|5
|Runs
|43
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|6
|overs
|23.2
|Runs
|107
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|21.40
|econ
|4.58
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|4.33
|econ
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0