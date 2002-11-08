                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age19 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out3
Runs502
High Score75
Average31.37
Strike Rate146.35
100s0
50s4
6s24
4s37
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs784
High Score156
Average52.26
Strike Rate96.43
100s3
50s3
6s30
4s58
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs255
High Score90
Average31.87
Strike Rate56.79
100s0
50s2
6s4
4s30
Matches19
Innings4
overs5
Runs43
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings6
overs23.2
Runs107
wickets5
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average21.40
econ4.58
Strike Rate28.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings1
overs3
Runs13
wickets3
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average4.33
econ4.33
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
