Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|Strike Rate
|350.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|62
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.85
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|43.5
|Runs
|224
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|22.40
|econ
|5.11
|Strike Rate
|26.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0