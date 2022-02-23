                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score6
Average6.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs7
High Score7
Average
Strike Rate350.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
overs7
Runs62
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.85
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs43.5
Runs224
wickets10
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average22.40
econ5.11
Strike Rate26.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.