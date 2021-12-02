                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Joshua Da Silva

Joshua Da Silva
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches14
Innings25
Not Out5
Runs640
High Score100
Average32.00
Strike Rate36.36
100s1
50s3
6s1
4s65
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score9
Average7.00
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs251
High Score59
Average31.37
Strike Rate105.46
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s22
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs345
High Score103
Average34.50
Strike Rate73.24
100s1
50s1
6s4
4s30
Matches36
Innings64
Not Out8
Runs1761
High Score113
Average31.44
Strike Rate43.25
100s2
50s10
6s3
4s204
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
