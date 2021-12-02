Joshua Da Silva
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|640
|High Score
|100
|Average
|32.00
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|65
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|9
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|251
|High Score
|59
|Average
|31.37
|Strike Rate
|105.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|22
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|345
|High Score
|103
|Average
|34.50
|Strike Rate
|73.24
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|30
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1761
|High Score
|113
|Average
|31.44
|Strike Rate
|43.25
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|3
|4s
|204
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0