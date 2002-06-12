                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Parvez Hossain

Mohammad Parvez Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age20 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches24
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs563
High Score100
Average24.47
Strike Rate123.73
100s1
50s2
6s36
4s44
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs198
High Score69
Average22.00
Strike Rate82.84
100s0
50s1
6s9
4s8
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
