Mohammad Parvez Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|563
|High Score
|100
|Average
|24.47
|Strike Rate
|123.73
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|36
|4s
|44
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|198
|High Score
|69
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|82.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|8
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0