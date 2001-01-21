                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age21 years, 7 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs28
High Score23
Average14.00
Strike Rate75.67
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches3
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs138
High Score64
Average46.00
Strike Rate46.77
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s22
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
