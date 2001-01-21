Dhruv Jurel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 7 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|23
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|75.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|138
|High Score
|64
|Average
|46.00
|Strike Rate
|46.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|22
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0