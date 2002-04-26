Akash Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 3 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|23
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|46.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6
|Runs
|47
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|7.83
|Strike Rate
|18.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|19
|Runs
|143
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/46
|bestmatch
|2/46
|Average
|71.50
|econ
|7.52
|Strike Rate
|57.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0