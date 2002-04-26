                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Akash Singh

Akash Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age20 years, 3 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches2
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs23
High Score23
Average11.50
Strike Rate46.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches2
Innings2
overs6
Runs47
wickets2
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average23.50
econ7.83
Strike Rate18.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs19
Runs143
wickets2
bestinning2/46
bestmatch2/46
Average71.50
econ7.52
Strike Rate57.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
