Tom Hartley

Tom Hartley
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 3 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches46
Innings19
Not Out12
Runs86
High Score19
Average12.28
Strike Rate113.15
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches7
Innings8
Not Out4
Runs96
High Score25
Average24.00
Strike Rate27.82
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches46
Innings44
overs145.4
Runs1079
wickets41
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average26.31
econ7.40
Strike Rate21.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings10
overs194
Runs467
wickets10
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average46.70
econ2.40
Strike Rate116.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
