Tom Hartley
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|19
|Average
|12.28
|Strike Rate
|113.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|96
|High Score
|25
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|27.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|44
|overs
|145.4
|Runs
|1079
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|26.31
|econ
|7.40
|Strike Rate
|21.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|overs
|194
|Runs
|467
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|46.70
|econ
|2.40
|Strike Rate
|116.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0